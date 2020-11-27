Plc Accenture Sells 480,000 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Plc Accenture also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00.

NYSE:ACN opened at $249.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.79. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $250.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

