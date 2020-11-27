Sean Stiefel Sells 500,000 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $33.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,677.34 and a beta of 2.29.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. Analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,880,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

