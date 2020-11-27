Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 260,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $151.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.24 and a 200-day moving average of $133.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.40.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.