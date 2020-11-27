Tian Qiao Chen Sells 4,588,032 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Stock

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,588,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $39,778,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, November 12th, Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of Community Health Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,189,916.04.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of Community Health Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $6,454,977.01.

Shares of CYH opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.08.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 15.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

