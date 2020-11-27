Benjamin Silbermann Sells 105,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $6,862,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $6,963,600.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $6,910,050.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $6,634,950.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $6,274,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $5,785,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $2,621,584.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $4,626,300.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $4,689,300.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $4,573,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $4,580,100.00.

PINS opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 354,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 40,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,874,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.