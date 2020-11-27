VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,932 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 92,609 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 575,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 69,833 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $93,953,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.66.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.