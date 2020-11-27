Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,139 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,299,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $23,697,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $8,182,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $7,875,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $7,649,000. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Global news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,820,698 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,944.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,126.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,540,801 shares of company stock worth $34,401,534 in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on LBTYA. ValuEngine raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

