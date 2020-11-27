Raymond James & Associates Has $1.97 Million Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.13% of FS Bancorp worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $52.00 on Friday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.25.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $28,216.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSBW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

