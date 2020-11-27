Raymond James & Associates Purchases 36,923 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.62% of EVI Industries worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EVI Industries by 32.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVI Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after buying an additional 68,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in EVI Industries by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in EVI Industries by 197.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI opened at $34.40 on Friday. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $34.40.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.42 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $47,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EVI Industries Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI).

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.