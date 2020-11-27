Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,247 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBS. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of EBS opened at $80.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.44. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $2,049,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,169,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,852,717.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $3,160,649.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,953 shares of company stock worth $13,674,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

