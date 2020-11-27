Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Shares in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 460.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000.

TAIL stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80.

