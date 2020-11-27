Raymond James & Associates Buys 7,540 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.78% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the third quarter worth $922,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 87.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 92,649 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

