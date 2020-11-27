Raymond James & Associates Has $2.02 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 230.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,005 shares of company stock worth $1,031,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLD. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $176.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.12. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $191.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.