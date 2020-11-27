Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,625 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $30,309,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

