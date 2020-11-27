Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Pluralsight worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 62.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 837.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 6.9% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 203,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PS opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. Pluralsight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

