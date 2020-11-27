Raymond James & Associates Sells 22,225 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,193 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 22,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,654 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 32,254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,632 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. 140166 lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.