Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.56% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

CCAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $386.17 million and a P/E ratio of 13.99.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

