Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teradata were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

