Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 613,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221,811 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 55.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 576,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 205,340 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 115.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 363,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after purchasing an additional 194,637 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $28,159,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $17,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $263.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.75. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $319.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

