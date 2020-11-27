Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2,335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39).

LILAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.