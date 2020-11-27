Raymond James & Associates Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 120.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27,741 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 24,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,014,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 919,834 shares of company stock worth $37,789,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

