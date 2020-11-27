Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Stock Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,618 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 56.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

