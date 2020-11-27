Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,491,127. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $116.68 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $140.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 614.14 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.34.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

