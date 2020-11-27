Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $96.83 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $109.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

