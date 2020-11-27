Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ACHC stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

