Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CAE were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in CAE by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,098,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,468,000 after purchasing an additional 189,297 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth approximately $53,703,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 23.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CAE by 1,742.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,582,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,760 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE opened at $25.42 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

