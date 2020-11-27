Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 343.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $385.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPAA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

