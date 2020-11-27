BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 13,121 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Athersys were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,514,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Athersys by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 436,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 798,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 138,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 277,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 572,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATHX. BidaskClub cut Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athersys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,471. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -1.67. Athersys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

