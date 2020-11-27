Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 101.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 47.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

