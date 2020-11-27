BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $80,000 Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 273.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenneco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $680.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.