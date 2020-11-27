BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 2,941.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 311,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 301,100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 49.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 788,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 261,035 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter worth $2,288,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 97.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 202,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 99,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter worth $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $17.56 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $491.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.09.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 22.19%. Research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

