Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Genesco were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 14.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 122.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Genesco by 6.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 117.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $482.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $391.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

