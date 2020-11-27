BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ducommun by 146.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 659,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DCO opened at $48.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $573.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,553.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,380.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

