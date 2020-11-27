BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 17,110 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,565 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 17,110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,751,936 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $28,312,000 after buying an additional 77,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 788,813 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $103,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,239 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,914 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CGC opened at $26.87 on Friday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

In other Canopy Growth news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

