DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stake Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 535.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,968 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in DURECT were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DURECT by 2,169.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 170,392 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

DRRX opened at $1.86 on Friday. DURECT Co. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $377.91 million, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.92.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

