BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,043 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 7.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $756.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,670.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

BFS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. Its business activity includes ownership, management and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores and drug stores.

