BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cutera were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 33.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,527,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after purchasing an additional 385,695 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,422,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,313,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cutera by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,994 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 56,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cutera alerts:

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $436.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. Research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.