BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $24.64.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,912 shares of company stock valued at $217,158. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.