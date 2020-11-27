BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 6,557 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 167.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 184,877 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $431,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $310.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.21. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

