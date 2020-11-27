Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,975,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 80.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $445.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.