BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 4,034 Shares of Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) by 514.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Jernigan Capital were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCAP stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Jernigan Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $400.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCAP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Jernigan Capital Profile

Jernigan Capital is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities with a view to eventual outright ownership of facilities the Company finances. The Company's mission is to maximize shareholder value by accumulating a multi-billion dollar investment portfolio consisting of the newest, most attractive and best located self-storage facilities in the United States through a talented and experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community.

