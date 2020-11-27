BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPMP opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

