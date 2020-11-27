BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) by 254.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 20.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 26.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 112,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBM opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

