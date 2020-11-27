BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 5,960 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Capital One Financial raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of GEL opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.58. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.22). Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

