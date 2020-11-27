BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 23,071 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 216.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $715.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

