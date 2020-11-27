BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $85,000 Position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 199.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 898.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

