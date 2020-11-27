Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 519.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball International in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 18.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Kimball International during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kimball International by 57.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $434.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $22.09.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.