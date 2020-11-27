BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 339.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 219,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:SIGA opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

