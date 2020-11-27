Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 525.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 44.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management bought a new position in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth about $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

CSV opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $517.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 22,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,542.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

