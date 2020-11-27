BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 5,612 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after buying an additional 769,188 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 1,044,933 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,616,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,876,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 42,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $35,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $14.60 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $396.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.94.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

